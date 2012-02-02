MOSCOW, Feb 2 - Gazprom's Deputy Chief Executive Officer Alexander Medvedev said on Thursday he was bewildered by reports of Russian gas supply cuts to the cold-stricken Europe, adding that the company has been cranking up exports.

Earlier this week, the European Commission said gas supplies into Italy via the Austrian border had been reduced by 10 percent from normal levels.

"Our company has increased gas supplies to European countries ... to the maximum in the middle of a harsh winter in Russia and Europe," Medvedev, who heads Gazprom's exporting arm, said in a statement.

He added that Gazprom has been pumping gas to Europe at an equivalanet annual pace of 180 billion cubic metres (bcm) comparing to the 150 bcm it shipped last year. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Douglas Busvine)