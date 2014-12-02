(Repeats to add South Stream viability chart, no change to
By Henning Gloystein and Dmitry Zhdannikov
SINGAPORE/LONDON, Dec 2 Russia's $40 billion
South Stream gas pipeline project has fallen victim to plunging
energy prices, stalling European demand and the political
standoff between the European Union and Moscow over the crisis
in Ukraine.
Russia on Monday said it had scrapped the project to supply
gas to Europe without crossing Ukraine, citing EU objections,
and named Turkey as its preferred partner.
South Stream planned to supply 63 billion cubic metres (bcm)
of natural gas a year, equivalent to more than 10 percent of
European demand, from Russia via the Black Sea into the EU
towards the end of this decade, cementing Russia's role as the
region's dominant supplier.
But it came under increasing fire this year. The crisis over
Ukraine led to Brussels freezing its approval process, and the
pipeline also hit trouble over weak European gas demand and
energy prices, undermining its economics.
"I think the likelihood of South Stream being built is now
is close to zero," said Pierre Noel, senior fellow for economic
and energy security for International Institute for Strategic
Studies (IISS).
South Stream would need to be marketed at an equivalent of
$9.50-$11.50 per million British thermal unit (mmBtu), including
a 30 percent export duty, estimates have shown. The average
European spot gas prices have ranged between $6-$9 per mmBtu
this year.
"Decreasing oil-indexed prices for gas and lower sales are
likely to drive Gazprom to the red this year," said Mikhail
Korchemkin of East European Gas Analysis, forcing the firm to
reduce its investment programme.
Russian state-controlled Gazprom sells most of its
gas under oil-linked contracts. With oil prices tumbling 40
percent since June and European gas demand down 10 percent since
2010, Gazprom's gas revenues have plunged.
"Cancellation of the project can reduce Gazprom's negative
cash flow in 2014-2017", Korchemkin added.
Gazprom meets almost a third of Europe's demand, which in
turn makes up 80 percent of its revenues.
"It (scrapping South Stream) reflects internal Russian
pressure on where it is going to invest limited resources at a
point in time when sanctions are hitting," said Carlos Pascual,
a fellow at Columbia University's Center on Global Energy
Policy, referring to Western sanctions over Ukraine.
"It's harder, more expensive to access capital and the
fastest growing gas markets in the world are in Asia, and Russia
has virtually no export capacity to the Asian market," he added.
IS IT REALLY DEAD?
The announcement on scrapping South Stream came during a
visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Gazprom chief
executive, Alexei Miller, to Turkey, during which Putin proposed
building it to Turkey instead, offering its gas at a discount.
"I don't think Putin is bluffing. I think he's really
adapting to a fundamentally new geopolitical situation in
Europe," the IISS' Noel said.
Yet the notion of running South Stream to non-EU member
Turkey is not new and is seen by some as a political ploy by
Russia to win the support of those EU members in favour of the
pipeline.
South Stream exposed cracks in EU strategy as Hungary,
Austria, Serbia and Bulgaria among others saw it as a solution
to the risk of supply disruptions via Ukraine, which have
occurred three times during the last decade. Brussels, on the
other hand, saw it as entrenching Moscow's energy stranglehold
on Europe.
"The alternative to Turkey is even more doubtful than the
direct option to Europe," one financial adviser who has dealt
with the matter said on condition of anonymity.
The gas discount offered to Turkey casts further doubt over
a project that was already economically doubtful, and would be
far too big for Turkey alone to receive all the gas, supplying
four times its annual demand.
"Even if it went to Turkey, most of its gas would end up in
Europe, so it begs the question why introduce a transit risk
instead of attempting to solve Russia-EU differences and run it
directly to Europe as initially planned," the adviser added.
