* Kremlin drops South Stream project, blaming EU
obstructions
* Bulgaria, Hungary, Serbia were counting on pipeline
* Onus now on EU to come up with alternative solutions
By Michael Kahn and Tsvetelia Tsolova
PRAGUE/SOFIA, Dec 2 The European Union's
diplomatic victory in forcing the Kremlin to cancel its South
Stream pipeline also gives Brussels a headache: how to come up
with an alternative source of secure gas supply for
south-eastern Europe.
Though it became politically toxic after the crisis in
Ukraine, the pipeline made sense for countries such as Serbia,
Bulgaria and Hungary because it offered a supply of gas that did
not pass through Ukraine and so was at less risk of disruption.
Other ideas have been floated that would give south-eastern
Europe those secure alternative supplies, but none are as far
advanced as South Stream, leaving the countries in the region to
face several years of uncertainty.
The pipeline would have transported Russian gas under the
Black Sea, making landfall in Bulgaria and then passing through
Serbia and Hungary into Austria. Russia on Monday announced it
was dropping the project.
It fell victim to stalling European demand for gas and
plunging energy prices, but also to opposition from the European
Commission, which forced Bulgaria to put construction on hold
amid confrontation with Russia over Ukraine.
In Sofia, Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev said
Bulgaria now expects "special attention" from the EU to mitigate
the damage, and Prime Minister Boiko Borisov would emphasise
that point when he visits Brussels next week.
"If there is no project, this is a loss for Bulgaria,"
Donchev told reporters. "Bulgaria cannot be a bargaining chip in
this complex geopolitical situation. It cannot be put in such a
role."
FRAGILE SUPPLIES
For some southeast European countries, South Stream was an
insurance policy against a repeat of January 2009, when a
pricing dispute stopped gas transiting Ukraine, leaving them
with fuel shortages in sub-zero winter temperatures.
At the time in the Bosnian capital Sarajevo, there was panic
buying of electric heaters, while in Bulgaria, schools and
kindergartens closed because they had no heating.
"It's a lose-lose for everybody. There is a bunch of
countries, which really have a security of supply problem," an
EU source, who did not want to be identified, said of the
decision not to go ahead with South Stream.
South Stream also offered countries along its route - all of
them struggling with budget deficits - the prospect of much
needed transit fees, and jobs from construction.
The Serbian economy stood to make more than a billion euros
just from construction of its leg of South Stream.
"Would it have been better had we had South Stream?
Absolutely," Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic was quoted
as saying by state television. "We are paying the price of a
conflict between big powers."
WHAT NEXT?
The focus in many states is now turning to what could fill
the supply gap left by South Stream.
The most viable Western-backed option, the Nabucco pipeline
to bring gas from the Caspian Sea through Turkey to Bulgaria and
on to Austria, was shelved in part because there was not enough
demand to sustain both it and South Stream.
A solution on the agenda now is a proposal to link up
Slovakia's gas hub - which is fed by supplies from a variety of
sources - to the Balkans by running a pipeline across the
south-western corner of Ukraine and through Romania to Bulgaria.
"Given the circumstances it is the economically and
strategically best solution available," Tomas Marecek, chairman
of Slovak pipeline operator Eustream, told Reuters.
A proposal to build a liquefied natural gas plant on the
Croatian island of Krk is coming into renewed focus. Tankers
carrying Qatari, Algerian or eventually U.S. gas would unload
there, and the gas could be shipped on to Hungary and the rest
of the Balkans. The U.S. government is a supporter.
"The new development (cancelling South Stream) certainly
increases prospects for the Krk terminal to be implemented as a
viable alternative supply route," a Croatian economy ministry
source said on Tuesday.
A third option is the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP). Like
Nabucco, it is intended to bring gas from Azerbaijan's Caspian
Sea fields through Turkey and on to Europe. The TAP consortium
declined to comment.
Kristalina Georgieva, the European Budget Commissioner, said
on Tuesday the EU would speed up work to help provide more
energy security for south-eastern Europe, including by financing
gas connectors between Bulgaria, Romania and Greece.
Brussels will need to respond quickly because south-eastern
Europe will now look to it for help, especially since the EU
played a big role in killing off South Stream.
"The onus will be on Europe," said Emily Stromquist, head of
Russian energy analysis at Eurasia Group, a political risk
research firm.
