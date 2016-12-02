MOSCOW Dec 2 Russian car leasing company Europlan priced its secondary public offering (SPO) at 720 roubles ($11.30) per share, a source close to the deal told Reuters on Friday.

The price range initially given for the additional share issue was 680-730 roubles per share. ($1 = 63.7980 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Christian Lowe)