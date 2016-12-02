BRIEF-Athos Venture Capital Q1 net loss narrows to 41,284 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS 41,284 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 153,879 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
MOSCOW Dec 2 Russian car leasing company Europlan priced its secondary public offering (SPO) at 720 roubles ($11.30) per share, a source close to the deal told Reuters on Friday.
The price range initially given for the additional share issue was 680-730 roubles per share. ($1 = 63.7980 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Christian Lowe)
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, that helped to support UBS as the financial crisis hit, plans to sell a stake of up to 2.4 percent in the Swiss bank.