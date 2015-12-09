MOSCOW Dec 9 Russian car leasing company Europlan will price its initial public offering (IPO) at 570 roubles ($8.22) per share, a banking source told Reuters on Wednesday evening.

Europlan's price range for the IPO in Moscow was previously set at 525-570 roubles per share. The book building started on Dec. 4 and ended on Wednesday.

($1 = 69.3300 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Susan Fenton)