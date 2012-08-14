MOSCOW Aug 14 Russia's largest steelmaker Evraz
said on Tuesday it has resumed operations of its steel
and vanadium asset in South Africa, following a shutdown caused
by a strike last month.
"Evraz...announces the restart of operations at Evraz
Highveld Steel and Vanadium, which had been temporarily
suspended as a result of an industrial action announced by Evraz
Highveld's largest union NUMSA at the end of July," the company
said in a statement.
The operations at Highveld, which represents less than 1
percent of the company's consolidated core earnings, were
suspended after its workers went on strike against the decision
to convert a three-shift system to a four-shift system.
Evraz said an agreement was reached to provide certain
compensation for employees who would have been financially
affected by the implementation of the four-shift system.
The plant, restarted on August 13, is expected to be fully
operational by the end of this month.
(Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Katya Golubkova)