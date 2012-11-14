MOSCOW Nov 14 Russia's debt-laden largest
steelmaker Evraz has asked the holders of its $750
million bond maturing in 2015 to approve the removal of a
financial requirement on the bond.
Evraz "is seeking approval... of the holders of the notes to
remove a covenant requiring the company to maintain the net
leverage ratio at or below a specified level," the company said
in a statement.
Evraz, part-controlled by billionaire Chelsea soccer club
owner Roman Abramovich, reported a net debt of $6.07 billion as
of June 30, down from $6.44 billion at the end of 2011.
The company said earlier this year that it had agreed
amendments to its $950 million syndicated structured credit
facility maturing in 2015, as well as a number of bilateral
facilities.
Russian steelmakers, who have heavily invested in production
before the 2008 recession, had to borrow cash to support their
operations, after economic slowdown crippled steel markets.
Evraz has posted a first-half net loss of $50 million
earlier this year, down from a profit of $263 million last year.