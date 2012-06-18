MOSCOW, June 18 Russian steel and mining group Evraz approved the payment of a 2011 dividend of $0.17 per ordinary share at its annual general meeting on Monday, the company said in a statement.

Evraz, Russia's largest steelmaker and part-owned by tycoon Roman Abramovich, posted a net profit of $453 million in 2011, below $661 million forecast in a Reuters poll.

The company, which joined the FTSE 100 index last year, said its total debt was $7.38 billion as of March 31, compared to $7.25 billion at the end of last year.