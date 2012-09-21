India says to levy 3 pct tax on gold under new regime, industry relieved
MUMBAI, June 3 India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
MOSCOW, Sept 21 Russia's largest steelmaker Evraz confirmed the payment of its first half dividend of $0.11 per share earlier declared by the board, the company said in a statement on Friday.
The company's board said in August it would pay a total of $147 million in the first-half dividend. The dividend will be paid on Oct. 5 to shareholders registered by Sept. 7 2012, the statement said.
MOSCOW, June 2 En+ Group, which manages Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska's aluminium and hydro power businesses, wants to raise about $1.5 billion from a possible initial public offering (IPO) in London, Deripaska said on Friday.