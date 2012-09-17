MOSCOW, Sept 17 Steelmaker Evraz,
Russia's main producer of rail track and train wheels, is
teaming up with Germany's GHH-Valdunes in a joint marketing and
distribute deal, the Russian company said on Monday.
The two companies are expected to sign a final cooperation
agreement by the end of the year, the statement said.
"We welcome this opportunity to collaborate with
GHH-Valdunes and thereby expand our product offering and
geographic coverage in the promising international market for
railway wheels," said Ilya Shirokobrod, head of Evraz's railway
division.
GHH-Valdunes is Europe's leading manufacturer of railway
wheels, axles and wheelsets for the rail industry.
"It is an attempt by Evraz to team up with someone ready to
share its high-tech solutions," Valentina Bogomolova, an analyst
from Uralsib brokerage, said. "Evraz seeks to increase its own
products' added value ahead of possible large-scale orders."
The state-run monopoly Russian Railways has recently
launched several high-speed routes, linking Moscow with St.
Petersburg and Nizhny Novgorod. Germany's Siemens AG
built trains for the project.
President Vladimir Putin said last year that the country
will build more high-speed routes ahead of soccer's 2018 World
Cup in Russia.
But the expansion of high-speed railways was recently put on
hold because of a shortfall in state funding, sources close to
the project said.