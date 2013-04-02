BRIEF-Huaan Securities' 2016 net profit down 67.7 pct
* Says 2016 net profit down 67.7 percent y/y at 602.0 million yuan ($87.50 million)
MOSCOW, April 2 Russia's largest steelmaker Evraz said on Tuesday it had acquired a controlling stake in an iron ore project in Russia's far-Eastern Yakutia region for 4.95 billion roubles ($160 million).
The company, controlled partly by Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich, said it would own 51 percent of the Timir project with state-run diamond miner Alrosa owning 49 percent.
"The large iron ore resources of Timir in combination with proximity to the existing infrastructure provide for the efficient development of the project as a low cost operation," Evraz CEO Alexander Frolov said in a statement.
* Says 2016 net profit down 67.7 percent y/y at 602.0 million yuan ($87.50 million)
* Says unit secures 27.9 million dinars contract from Kuwait National Petroleum Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, March 28 VTB Capital, the investment banking arm of Russia's second largest bank VTB, has moved into the agricultural commodities business, with a focus on the Black Sea and Central Europe, its head of global commodities Atanas Djumaliev told Reuters.