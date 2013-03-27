BRIEF-Winfull Group seeks trading halt
* Requests trading halt pending release of an announcement of company to be made in relation to a major transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, March 27 Russian steelmaker Evraz said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell its 85 percent stake in Evraz Highveld, its steel and vanadium asset in South Africa for $320 million.
Evraz, part-owned by Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich, said it had signed a non-binding term sheet to sell the asset, which in 2012 recorded a loss before tax of R300 million ($32 million).
The operations at Evraz Highveld were frozen for roughly a month last year following a strike.
Evraz said the buyer is Nemascore, a black economic empowerment consortium. The deal will allow it to focus on its steel markets in Russia and North America, it said.
April 3 Southeast Asian stocks rose on Monday, tracking broader Asian markets, with Indonesia leading the pack on optimism from better-than-expected earnings for the quarter ended March. Indonesian stocks gained 0.7 percent, with energy and consumer staples pushing the index higher. The better-than-expected earnings for the quarter ended March are "providing support to the index," said Harry Su, an analyst with Jakarta-based Bahana Securities. The "sectors that have r
* Exec says sees no nasty surprises in terms of NPLs after subsidiaries merger