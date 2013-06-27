* Firm eyes slashing working week to four days at key mill
* Top steelmaker hit by decreased demand
MOSCOW, June 27 Russia's top steelmaker Evraz
is considering cutting the working week to four days at
parts of its ZSMK plant, one of Russia's largest mills, sources
told Reuters on Thursday, as the troubled steel industry heads
into the slow summer season.
Sources with ties to the Siberian plant, which produced 7.3
million tonnes of steel and 6.3 million tonnes of rolled
products in 2012, said Evraz will either cut the working days at
some parts of the mill, or cut workers' pay.
"They could even do both -- basically they're trying to cut
costs as much as possible," one source said, adding that a
decision was due on July 1.
Like steelmakers around the world, Evraz has been struggling
to cope with weak prices as a growth slowdown in China and
Europe's debt crisis hit demand from the construction sector and
other parts of industry.
Evraz posted a net loss of $335 million in 2012 compared
with over $400 million profit the previous year and said they
expected to cut spending in 2013 by around 10 percent from the
$1.3 billion spent the previous year.
A spokesman for Evraz said the firm was looking at various
ways of cutting costs at a tough time for the steel industry.
"Shifting some personnel to working a shorter week is one
way of controlling costs, which at the moment we are considering
in relation to administrative and management staff only."
However, the sources said it is the steel-producing and
processing divisions of ZSMK that could see their week cut, with
rolling facilities unaffected.
"They've probably not got enough orders in front of the slow
season...Sometimes its more cost effective to shrink the weeks
than to keep producing to build inventories," said Renaissance
Capital analyst Boris Krasnojenov.
Hard times lie ahead for Evraz starting in August, the end
of the season when prices usually fall, according to BCS analyst
Oleg Petropavlovsky.
"Evraz might have to cut capex this year to less than $1
billion from the planned $1.1 billion," he said, adding that the
market may also come under further pressure in the third quarter
when several companies introduce new production capacity.