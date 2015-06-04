MOSCOW, June 4 Russian steelmaker Evraz
said on Thursday it had temporarily halted work at its North
American Pueblo production plant due to weaker demand.
"We have temporarily curtailed steelmaking production at our
Pueblo facility for one week to align production with decreased
demand," a company spokesman said.
Around 100 employees will be temporarily laid off until the
plant reopens, he added.
Evraz and other steelmakers which produce metal pipes for
the oil and gas industry have been hit by a 40 percent drop in
oil prices since June last year.
The Denver Post newspaper reported in January that Evraz was
furloughing 200 workers from its Pueblo plant until prices
improved.
(Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova and Jack Stubbs; Editing by
Elizabeth Piper)