MOSCOW Oct 18 Russia's largest steelmaker Evraz said on Friday its third-quarter crude steel output fell 3.1 percent from the previous quarter to 3.96 million tonnes due to maintenance works at Russian plants and lower production at Czech and South African mills.

In year-on-year terms, the output rose 1.4 percent, the company said in a statement.

The company, part-owned by billionaire Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich, said it produced 3.94 million tonnes of steel products, 3.7 percent less than in the previous quarter but 1 percent higher than the year earlier.

"Average selling prices for most key steel product groups continued to be impacted by the downward trends in the global steel market", the firm said in a statement. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)