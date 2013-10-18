MOSCOW Oct 18 Russia's largest steelmaker Evraz
said on Friday its third-quarter crude steel output
fell 3.1 percent from the previous quarter to 3.96 million
tonnes due to maintenance works at Russian plants and lower
production at Czech and South African mills.
In year-on-year terms, the output rose 1.4 percent, the
company said in a statement.
The company, part-owned by billionaire Chelsea soccer club
owner Roman Abramovich, said it produced 3.94 million tonnes of
steel products, 3.7 percent less than in the previous quarter
but 1 percent higher than the year earlier.
"Average selling prices for most key steel product groups
continued to be impacted by the downward trends in the global
steel market", the firm said in a statement.
(Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)