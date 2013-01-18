UPDATE 1-KKR closes new Asia fund at record $9.3 bln, seeks bigger deals
* KKR's Asian Fund II has posted 29.1 pct return through March
MOSCOW Jan 18 Evraz, Russia's largest steel producer, decreased crude steel production by 5 percent to 15.9 million tonnes in 2012 on the back of overhauls at its Russian mills, the London-listed company said on Friday.
It also said output was negatively affected by the temporary suspension of crude steel production at Evraz Vitkovice's steel shop in the Czech Republic, which resumed earlier this month.
Evraz shut its Czech steel production line Vitkovice Steel in October due to low demand.
* KKR's Asian Fund II has posted 29.1 pct return through March
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.8 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.8 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 7