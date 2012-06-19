* Russia's No 1 steelmaker to up investment, core earnings
* Evraz sees growth in mining coverage until 2016
* Says Debt/EBITDA ratio to to remain comfortable
MOSCOW, June 19 Russian steel and mining group
Evraz said it plans to boost its capital expenditure
and core earnings until 2016, the company said in a statement on
Tuesday.
The company said it will keep potential capital expenditure
at $1.5 billion on average in the coming four years, as it
targets to reach earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) of $5 billion in 2016.
Evraz plans "increased investment focused on adding value to
steel products, particularly in the rail and pipe segments," the
company said. "Positive contribution of investments to EBITDA
and cash flow (is) expected from 2013."
Evraz, Russia's largest steel producer and part-owned by
billionaire Roman Abramovich, also sees "growth in mining
volumes to achieve 120 percent self-coverage in iron ore and 130
percent in coking coal by 2016".
The company, which approved a 2011 dividend of $0.17 per
ordinary share earlier this week, said it will
remain committed to maintaining a balance between investment and
payment of dividends.
Evraz, whose debt stood at $7.38 billion as of March, 31
said its net leverage was likely to rise by year-end, but net
debt will not exceed two times EBITDA in the medium term.