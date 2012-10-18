* Steel output down on South African, Czech assets shutdown
* Construction boom did not compensate global losses-analyst
By Alexei Anishchuk
MOSCOW, Oct 18 Russia's steel major Evraz
slightly reduced overall crude steel production in the
third quarter compared to the previous three months on the back
of lower output at its overseas assets, the company said on
Thursday.
Steel producers have seen their output slashed because of
sagging demand in China, whose economic boom has been cooling.
The company said its North American steel output was flat
quarter-on-quarter, at 611 million tonnes. Crude steel
production at its South African mill dropped 49.3 percent to 78
million tonnes, while its European division has seen a 58.6
percent slump in crude steel to 81 million tonnes.
"Consolidated crude steel production decreased by 3 percent
compared to the second quarter mainly due to lower production at
Evraz Vitkovice Steel in the Czech Republic and Evraz Highveld
in South Africa," the company said in a statement.
Evraz shut its Czech steel production line Vitkovice Steel
earlier this month due to low demand and to run down its raw
material inventory.
The operations at Evraz Highveld, its steel and vanadium
asset in South Africa, were frozen for roughly a month earlier
this year following a strike.
Evraz, which has seen a 7.7 percent rise in construction
products output to 1.3 million tonnes during the period, said
its operations will be affected by seasonal trends in the fourth
quarter, including the slowdown in construction in Russia.
High construction demand in the third quarter, a seasonal
booster for Evraz rolled products output, could not compensate
for the downgrade in other segments, said Boris Krasnojenov of
Renaissance Capital.
"The rise in rolled steel output does not surprise anyone,
but it was levelled down by the overall price decrease, iron and
steel output decline, as well as its weaker global operations,"
he said. "This will likely lead to a reduction of third quarter
EBITDA."
Evraz also reported a 21.6 percent quarter-on-quarter drop
in railway products output during the period to 392 million
tonnes, including a 14 percent decline of its North American
rail output due to scheduled maintenance at the Pueblo rail
mill.