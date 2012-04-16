* Evraz Q1 steel output down 1.4 pct y/y
* Evraz Q1 steel output rose 5 pct q/q
* Shares down 0.1 pct in London, underperform FTSE 100
MOSCOW, April 16 Evraz, Russia's
largest steel producer, said on Monday its steel production in
the first quarter of 2012 fell 1.4 percent year-on-year to 4.33
million tonnes.
Production of crude steel increased 5 percent compared to
the fourth quarter on the back of growth in Russia and in the
U.S., while operations in Ukraine and Europe decreased.
Evraz, whose 2011 net profit missed market expectations by
31 percent, said in March that the outlook for the global steel
industry would remain tough this year.
Shares in Evraz were down 3 percent year-to-date,
underperforming a 10-percent growth in Russia's steel sector,
said Dmitry Smolin, an analyst at Uralsib.
"Some improvement in steel and mining volumes is unlikely to
offset a negative effect from lower steel prices and a stronger
rouble in the first quarter of 2012," Smolin said.
Smolin said he expected Evraz to post a 15-20 percent fall
in first quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) compared with the fourth quarter.
Evraz said the share of finished products in its
consolidated steel product mix rose to 81 percent in the first
three months of 2012 from 76 percent in the fourth quarter
mainly due to an increase in railway and flat-rolled steel
production.
At 0734 GMT, Evraz shares were down 0.11 percent in London
at 365.1 pence, underperforming the FTSE 100 index,
which was up 0.53 percent.