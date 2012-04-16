* Evraz Q1 steel output down 1.4 pct y/y

* Evraz Q1 steel output rose 5 pct q/q

* Shares down 0.1 pct in London, underperform FTSE 100

MOSCOW, April 16 Evraz, Russia's largest steel producer, said on Monday its steel production in the first quarter of 2012 fell 1.4 percent year-on-year to 4.33 million tonnes.

Production of crude steel increased 5 percent compared to the fourth quarter on the back of growth in Russia and in the U.S., while operations in Ukraine and Europe decreased.

Evraz, whose 2011 net profit missed market expectations by 31 percent, said in March that the outlook for the global steel industry would remain tough this year.

Shares in Evraz were down 3 percent year-to-date, underperforming a 10-percent growth in Russia's steel sector, said Dmitry Smolin, an analyst at Uralsib.

"Some improvement in steel and mining volumes is unlikely to offset a negative effect from lower steel prices and a stronger rouble in the first quarter of 2012," Smolin said.

Smolin said he expected Evraz to post a 15-20 percent fall in first quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) compared with the fourth quarter.

Evraz said the share of finished products in its consolidated steel product mix rose to 81 percent in the first three months of 2012 from 76 percent in the fourth quarter mainly due to an increase in railway and flat-rolled steel production.

At 0734 GMT, Evraz shares were down 0.11 percent in London at 365.1 pence, underperforming the FTSE 100 index, which was up 0.53 percent.