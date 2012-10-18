MOSCOW Oct 18 Russia's steel major Evraz
decreased crude production by 3 percent to 3.9 million
tonnes in the third quarter compared to the previous three
months due to lower production at its Czech and South African
enterprises.
The company also said its operations will be affected by
"seasonal trends" in the fourth quarter, including the slowdown
in construction activity in Russia.
Evraz shut its Czech steel production line Vitkovice Steel
earlier this month due to a low demand. The operations at Evraz
Highveld, its steel and vanadium asset in South Africa, were
frozen for roughly a month earlier this year following a strike.