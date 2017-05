MOSCOW, April 1 Russia's Evraz, one of the country's largest steelmakers, made a net loss of $1.3 billion in 2014 compared to a loss of $551 million in the previous year, the company reported on Wednesday.

Evraz, partly controlled by Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich, said core earnings rose to $2.3 billion, up 28 percent year on year. Revenue fell nine percent, the company said. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs, Editing by Polina Devitt)