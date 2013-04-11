MOSCOW, April 11 Russia's largest steelmaker Evraz posted on Thursday a net loss of $335 million in 2012 compared with net profit of $453 million in 2011, below analysts forecasts, citing flagging global demand for steel.

The company, controlled partly by Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich, said 2012 revenue stood at $14.7 billion, 10 percent lower than the previous year.

"Notwithstanding some recent signs of stabilisation, global prospects remain fragile, with strong downside risks and volatility likely to persist throughout the year," Evraz chief executive Alexander Frolov said in a statement.