(Corrects para 11 to clarify firm might halt smelting capacity
at Czech unit rather than halt all output)
* FY net loss $335 mln vs analysts' forecast of $43 mln
profit
* Shares slump to record low, weakest in FTSE 100
* No final dividend for 2012
By Alessandra Prentice
MOSCOW, April 11 Russia's largest steelmaker
Evraz scrapped its dividend on Thursday, citing a
precarious market outlook as it became the latest giant in the
sector to post a major net loss for 2012.
The shock loss sent Evraz shares down by 16 percent to an
all-time low in London trading, before they recovered to trade
9.2 percent lower on the session - the worst performance of any
stock in the FTSE 100 large-cap index.
Steelmakers across the world have been struggling to cope
with weak prices as a growth slowdown in China and Europe's debt
crisis hit construction and industrial production. Demand from
the European Union alone slumped 9 percent last year.
ArcelorMittal, the world's top steelmaker, reported a
multi-billion dollar loss for 2012, while Evraz's Russian sector
peers also significantly underperformed over the same period.
Evraz, controlled partly by Chelsea soccer club owner Roman
Abramovich, posted a 2012 net loss of $335 million compared with
profit of $453 the previous year. Analysts on average had
expected a net profit of $43 million.
The firm said a $413 million impairment of its iron ore
division was a key contributor to the 2012 loss.
"Notwithstanding some recent signs of stabilisation, global
prospects remain fragile, with strong downside risks and
volatility likely to persist throughout the year," Chief
Executive Alexander Frolov said in a statement.
LARGEST ONE-DAY FALL
The share-price slide was the largest daily fall since Evraz
won a coveted FTSE 100 listing in 2011. A 40 percent decline in
its share price since then has eroded the company's market value
to 2.8 billion pounds ($4.3 billion).
The cancellation of a final dividend payout for 2012 caused
traders to hit the 'sell' button, although Alexei Morozov, a
steel analyst at UBS in Moscow, said the market reaction may be
overdone.
"The market was expecting a dividend, but ... not paying a
dividend makes sense because their leverage is not that low, so
they don't want to be breaking any covenants and putting the
company under any additional stress," he said.
Evraz, which like other Russian steelmakers has been
disposing of assets including subsidiary Evraztrans to manage
its $6 billion in debts, said it might permanently halt smelting
capacity at its Czech unit Vitkovice Steel or sell the entire
business.
"If we find buyers interested in continuing steel production
at the unit, and the conditions are right for us, then we would
go for this option because it would be less painful for the
company and its employees," Chief Financial Officer Giacomo
Baizini said in a conference call.
Evraz said it planned to reduce capital expenditure by 10
percent in 2013 as it winds up investment projects.
While the net loss contrasted with the net profit forecast
by analysts, Evraz's 2012 revenue of $14.7 billion - down 10.2
percent on a year earlier - was in line with expectations.
"Evraz may surprise the market to the downside in the first
half of 2013, as the company is likely to face debt problems and
its financial performance seems set to deteriorate further," BCS
analysts wrote in a note.
($1 = 0.6525 British pounds)
(Editing by Douglas Busvine and Stephen Nisbet)