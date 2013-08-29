MOSCOW Aug 29 Russia's largest steelmaker Evraz
posted on Thursday a first-half net loss of $122
million, in line with analyst expectations, attributing the loss
to weak prices for steel.
The company, controlled partly by Chelsea soccer club owner
Roman Abramovich, said revenue fell 3 percent to $7.4 billion,
while consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 21 percent to $939 million.
The firm, which paid a first-half dividend in 2012, said it
had recommended its board not pay an interim dividend for the
first half of 2013.