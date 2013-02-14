BRIEF-KBL Merger prices its IPO of 10 mln units at $10 per unit
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
MOSCOW Feb 14 The order book for Moscow Exchange's stock market flotation has been fully covered, a day ahead of the bourse's IPO, with China's sovereign wealth fund CIC joining Russia's state private equity fund in investing.
China Investment Corp (CIC) is seeking to match the amount the state-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is investing, which could see it take around 20 percent of the shares, or around $100 million, one source said. A second source said it was seeking up to 25 percent.
June 1 Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Robert Iger said on Thursday they would leave White House advisory councils after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.