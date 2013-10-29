MOSCOW Oct 29 The Moscow Exchange plans a secondary share offering in the first half of next year in which the country's central bank will sell a stake, three banking sources said on Tuesday.

The central bank would like to sell its entire 22.5 percent stake, one of the sources said, although another said the size of the offering had yet to be defined.

The likely deal organisers include Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Sberbank-CIB and VTB Capital, two of the sources said.

The Moscow Exchange declined to comment and no immediate comment was available from the central bank. ($1 = 31.9180 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova, Oksana Kobzeva and Zlata Garasyuta; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)