MOSCOW Jan 21 The Moscow Exchange, Russia's main venue for trading in stocks, bonds, foreign exchange and derivatives, on Monday announced its intention to float on its own platform.

Details of the offering, announced in a statement, were limited but the Moscow Exchange will offer shares to institutional and retail investors in Russia, to offshore investors and qualified institutions in the United States.

The Moscow Exchange was formed in 2011 following the merger of Moscow's two largest stock exchanges, MICEX and the RTS with a view to a float this year in which existing shareholders will be able to sell stock. 