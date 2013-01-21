* IPO follows 2011 merger of Moscow's exchanges
* Exchange could be valued at $4.2 bln-$6.5 bln-source
* Reforms underway to improve country's financial markets
* Scepticism it will stem tide of companies listing abroad
By Megan Davies
MOSCOW, Jan 21 Moscow's stock exchange plans to
float on its own platform, seeking to revitalise Russia's
capital markets and convince companies to list domestically
rather than abroad.
Shareholders of the Moscow Exchange, Russia's main venue for
trading in stocks, bonds, foreign exchange and derivatives, are
expected to sell stock worth at least $500 million, one source
familiar with the situation said on Monday.
The exchange is valued at between $4.2 billion and $6.5
billion by the banks organising the initial public offering
(IPO), a second financial source said.
The exchange's dominant position in Russia's markets and
expected benefits from reforms such as upgrades to clearing and
settlement could attract investors.
"It's a really interesting asset in its own right - it's
unusual as an exchange as it has several different business
lines with equity, forex and derivatives," said Roland Nash,
chief investment strategist at Moscow hedge fund Verno Capital.
"Putting it all together, it certainly removes a big part of
the reason why Russian stocks are discounted."
Consolidating Moscow's markets has been backed by the
Kremlin in a bid to transform the Russian capital into a global
financial centre.
Investors cautioned, however, over the long-seen trend for
Russian companies to seek listings in London and New York,
continued scepticism about shareholder rights in Russia and a
slump in trading volumes of Russian stocks.
"We don't see a pickup in volumes and with that in mind it's
a hard sell if you want to push Russian companies to list
domestically at this point in time," said Peter Westin, chief
equity strategist at Moscow brokerage Aton.
The volume of MICEX-traded stocks fell around 40 percent
last year, to 9.1 trillion roubles ($300 billion), according to
figures provided by the exchange.
"This is the major national stock exchange with the major
depository to go with it, but it's a monopoly providing services
which are less and less needed," said Steven Dashevsky, founder
of hedge fund Dashevsky & Partners.
"To be really honest, if tomorrow the Russian stock market
ceases to exist, its impact on the broader economy will be
minuscule."
MARKET REFORMS
The Moscow Exchange was formed in 2011 following the merger
of Moscow's two largest stock exchanges, MICEX and the
RTS, with a view to float this year.
MICEX-RTS was valued at $4.5 billion when the two exchanges
combined in a merger billed at the time as creating a 'one-stop
shop' for trading a full range of financial instruments.
The groundwork for the IPO has been laid by improvements to
Moscow's capital markets such as the commissioning of a new
central securities depository in November to simplify trading
and settlement.
But investors remain concerned that proposed changes to
Russia's pension system will curtail the pool of retirement
savings that can be invested in stocks.
"The missing link to the Russian equity market is the
domestic funds and that requires essentially pension fund
reform," said Verno's Nash.
Details of the IPO were limited, but shares will be offered
to institutional and retail investors in Russia, to offshore
investors and qualified institutions in the United States.
The exchange's largest shareholder is Russia's central bank,
which will retain its 24.3 percent stake. Other shareholders are
banks and brokers such as Sberbank with 10.3 percent,
Unicredit, VTB, Gazprombank, U.S. private
equity fund Cartesian Capital and Russian state-backed private
equity fund the RDIF.
The exchange has a deadline of June 30 to float, after which
point RTS shareholders could exercise a put option allowing them
to sell their shares back to the exchange.