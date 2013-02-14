MOSCOW Feb 14 The price range for the Moscow Exchange's stock market flotation has been narrowed to 55-57 roubles a share, the lower end of a guided range, a day ahead of the bourse's IPO, two financial market sources said on Thursday.

The price range for the exchange was originally set at between 55 and 63 roubles, valuing it at between $4.0 billion and $4.6 billion, with the float seeking to raise around $500 million. (Reporting By Olga Popova; writing by Megan Davies)