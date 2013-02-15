MOSCOW Feb 15 The price for the Moscow Exchange's stock market flotation has been set at 55 roubles ($1.83) per share, at the lower end of a guidance range, the bourse said on Friday.

The price implies total proceeds of 15 billion roubles and values the exchange at 126.9 billion roubles, or around $4.2 billion, the bourse said in a statement.

The price range was narrowed to 55-57 roubles on Thursday, financial market sources had said, down from the original 55-63 roubles. ($1 = 30.0877 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jason Bush)