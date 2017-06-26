MOSCOW, June 26 Igor Sechin, the head of
Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft, quit the board
of the St Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX)
under a line-up announced on Monday by the Russian commodities
bourse.
International banks might now be more willing to handle
clearing for SPIMEX after the departure of Sechin, the most
influential executive in Russia's energy industry that is under
Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.
The presence on the board of Sechin, who had held the post
of SPIMEX chairman, had deterred international banks from
engaging with the exchange to avoid scrutiny by Western
authorities, industry experts told Reuters.
International oil firms involved in the crude trade have
been reluctant to use the exchange as it would mean working with
Russian clearing houses.
SPIMEX, Russia's largest commodities exchange, launched
futures trading for Urals crude oil URL-E last year in its bid
to secure greater prominence for the Russian export blend.
Urals is currently priced in the physical market, usually at
a discount to the international benchmark Brent by pricing
agencies, which survey traders and refiners.
An industry source said SPIMEX was now focused on luring
Western clearing houses to its board to help lift trading in
the Urals futures contracts.
A SPIMEX spokesman declined immediate comment.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing
by Dmitry Solovyov and Edmund Blair)