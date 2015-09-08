BRIEF-Alaris Royalty Q1 revenue fell 15 pct to C$20.9 mln
* Based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $85.8 million for 2017
MOSCOW, Sept 8 Russia's Moscow Exchange said on Tuesday it had stopped trading on all markets and will inform the market about when trading will resume.
A spokesman for the exchange said it was not clear why trading had stopped. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* First Data- Co, Alipay announce North American businesses will be able to accept mobile payment service, expand Alipay's already significant business base