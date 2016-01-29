WRAPUP 2-China pledges $124 bln for new Silk Road as champion of globalisation
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
(Adds quotes, details)
MOSCOW Jan 29 Workers at a Siberian hydro-electric power station were evacuated after a bomb scare on Friday but returned to work when a report that an explosive device had been planted proved false, RusHydro which owns the station said.
A total of 231 station workers were evacuated from the Novosibirsk power station in western Siberia, about 3,000 km (1,900 miles) east of Moscow, after a telephone call warning of a bomb.
"Information that the place had been mined was not confirmed," RusHydro said in a statement. "A decision was taken ... to let staff return to their jobs."
The station continued working while its area was inspected, the statement said.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov and Richard Balmforth)
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
BEIJING, May 14 China's Belt and Road initiative is "fantastic" but obstacles could arise from some countries who see it as a potential threat, a senior official from Venezuela said on Sunday.