By John Bowker and Megan Davies

MOSCOW, Nov 16 Russian industry is exposed to a deepening euro zone crisis primarily via its steelmakers, which sell the alloy used in construction, carmaking and infrastructure to European companies facing a stark economic future.

The two-year debt crisis in the euro zone risks engulfing the entire currency bloc and hurting global growth, with economists forecasting the region could slide into recession by early next year.

That could reduce demand for exports from many Russian companies including steelmaker NLMK , gas export monopoly Gazprom and Russian mobile phone giant Vimpelcom, analysts say.

"There are three major Russian companies with significant ties to Europe: Gazprom, which derives most of its profits from sales of gas to Europe; Vimpelcom, which has around one-third of its subscribers in Italy; and NLMK which has 30 percent of its assets in Europe," said Kingsmill Bond, head of Russian strategy at Citi.

The Russian steel sector, controlled by some of the world's richest men, needs a healthy level of European manufacturing activity to sustain prices and demand for the metal alloy.

NLMK, controlled by Russia's richest man Vladimir Lisin, said on Wednesday that steel market conditions in Europe had "deteriorated significantly", with a "dramatic drop in prices and softening in demand" as it reported a 62 percent slump in quarter on quarter profit.

"We have downgraded NLMK (to hold from buy). Look at the geography of sales -- 30 percent of its production is sold in Europe," said Iryna Trygub-Kainz, steel analyst at Raiffeisen bank in Vienna.

Russia's third largest steelmaker MMK ships about 10-15 percent of its total exports to Europe.

"It's not clear how things will end in the euro zone. Europe has always been quite an interesting market for us, we ship to, and work in that market, therefore anything that happens there is of concern to us," MMK Chief Executive Boris Dubrovsky told Reuters.

Roman Abramovich's steelmaker Evraz, which has production facilities in the Czech Republic and Italy, issued a profit warning on Tuesday due to weak fourth quarter demand.

Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest nickel and palladium producer, is also feeling some effect.

"The order book has shrunk, business is less predictable, but demand has been sustained in Europe," marketing director Anton Berlin told Reuters.

Oil and gas made up more than two thirds of Russian exports between January and August this year, while metals including steel contributed just under 10 percent.

SIZEABLE CUSTOMER

A weakened euro zone could also reduce demand for Russian gas, while a recession-led oil price fall would have a knock-on impact on the gas price -- both factors hurting state-controlled Gazprom.

"Europe accounts for slightly more than one quarter of Gazprom's output, So, it is a relatively sizeable customer overall," said Alexander Burgansky, head of research at Otkritie bank in Moscow.

"Certainly demand for gas will come down if the crisis were protracted, but it depends not so much on end user demand but the volatility of the oil price which is then linked to the volatility of the gas price," Burgansky said.

Outside the commodities sector, companies with European exposure or customers could feel the pain.

Vimpelcom, the third biggest mobile phone group in Russia but with significant interests overseas, bought Italy's third biggest provider Wind earlier this year after a fierce battle with Norwegian shareholder Telenor.

Vimpelcom's new CEO Jo Lunder told Reuters earlier this week that while the firm was yet to see an impact on consumer behaviour from the economic slowdown, the firm had discussed contingency plans such as cost-cutting and lower investment.

"If revenues (in Italy) are not developing as planned we need to look at costs and investments. There is a potential cost-cutting programme and if we need to we could reduce our ambition in terms of investment," he said.

