LONDON Feb 21 Russian oil export capacity will exceed production levels by over 2 million barrels per day by 2015, allowing the world's top oil producer to shift oil between Asia and Europe to catch better prices, a major trader said on Tuesday.

"Russia can become a swing producer," said Jonathan Kollek, senior vice-president for trading at Russia's No.3 oil firm TNK-BP, half-owned by oil major BP.

Saudi Arabia, the world's second largest oil producer, is the only country in the world which is seen by the market as a swing producer as it has spare production capacity and can ramp up output levels relatively quickly if markets need more oil.

Russia has always pumped at capacity and Kollek said that was unlikely to change but by 2015 the country's export pipeline capacity will exceed production by 109 million tonnes a year (2.2 million bpd).

"It basically means that the highest yielding destinations will be chosen," he said. By comparison, 109 million tonnes of oil is enough to meet UK oil demand for 15 months.

One of the projects to expand Russia's export capacity is a new crude export outlet in Ust Luga in the Baltic, whose launch has been postponed from last year due to construction problems.

It is now scheduled to export the first cargo in February and Kollek said it should allow producers to already divert oil from less attractive destinations such as the Black Sea.

"It is a material uplift in value for producers in case (pipeline monopoly) Transneft can operate the terminal in a fa i r and transparent way," he said. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Keiron Henderson)