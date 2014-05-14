KALININGRAD, Russia May 14 Russia is preparing
a mechanism that will make it possible for the country's
exporters to be paid in roubles, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov
said on Wednesday.
"Here there are certain risks, but we are preparing a
mechanism, we are working on it," Siluanov told reporters.
"Here there are certain costs for exporters and for the
buyers of our export products, because they will have to buy
roubles, and the rouble is now somewhat volatile, plus there is
payment of commission."
The idea of major exporters receiving payment in roubles
rather than dollars has been floated in recent weeks in response
to Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis, which has led to
discussions of ways to reduce Russia's dependence on the dollar.
