MOSCOW, June 10 Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich plans to hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss preliminary results of checks at offshore projects Sakhalin-2 led by Gazprom and Sakhalin-1 led by U.S. ExxonMobil, Kommersant daily said.

According to Kommersant sources, Russia has "serious questions regarding the implementation of (obligations set in) the production license" Exxon's Russian unit, ExxonNeftegaz, is holding. It did not provide other details.

Dvorkovich's spokeswoman declined to comment. ExxonMobil's office in Dallas did not provide immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

One of Kommersant sources said that checks were unplanned, with a possible reason "to find grounds for potential claims". Still, the paper's sources said, there are no talks of pressing Exxon out of the project.

In April, Exxon lodged a claim against Russia at the Stockholm arbitrage court as part of a tax dispute over Sakhalin-1.

Exxon believed it overpaid profit taxes on the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project, in which it owns a 30 percent stake, and was seeking a cut in taxes and reimbursement of a part of the taxes it had already paid, according to local media.

Russia reduced the profit tax in 2009 to 20 percent for production-sharing agreements such as Exxon's Sakhalin-1 but Exxon continued to pay at an earlier level of 35 percent after the project broke even in 2008.

ExxonMobil works on the Sakhalin-1 project in Russia's Far East with Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft, Japan's Sodeco and India's ONGC. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Louise Heavens)