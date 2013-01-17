MOSCOW, Jan 17 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Thursday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): VTB CAPITAL - "Russian headline equities indices were little changed on Wednesday, with the RTS slipping just a marginal 0.3 percent lower on the day. However, the broader Russian equity universe saw a diverse performance. "On the global agenda today, the ECB publishes its monthly bulletin. Otherwise, watch the US December housing starts, US initial jobless claims and Philly Fed index for the month of January." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Gaidar Forum 2013: Russia and The World: Challenges of Integration. MOSCOW - Gazprom third quarter earnings MOSCOW - M.Video trading update IN THE PAPERS : Alisher Usmanov's holding company Garsdale is in talks to buy the Russian assets of Swedish operator Tele2, but not only in the interest of his MegaFon company, Vedomosti reported. If a deal were to take place, Garsdale would advantageously resell parts of Tele2's Russia assets to competitors Vimpelcom and MTS. Moscow's stock exchange is premarketing its IPO and plans to go public either in the first week of February or the end of April, Kommersant reported citing sources. Mikhail Prokhorov is selling his power company Kvadra to Gazprom, Vedomosti reported. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russian c.banker warns about currency war Reputed crime boss shot dead in Moscow Vimpelcom aims to boost cashflow by $2.9 bln COMPANIES/MARKETS: MTS says Uzbek unit applies for bankruptcy Russian stocks continue to slip, rouble down ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia to decide on Eurobond lead managers Russia's cbank keeps markets guessing ENERGY: Gazprom wants presence in Croatia COMMODITIES: Grain lobby says winter crop conditions tough Russia's 11-month gold production up 4.9 pct MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1575.06 +0.25 pct MSCI Russia 833.85 -0.81 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1067.43 -3.78 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.72/2.703 pct EMBI+ Russia 136 basis points over Rouble/dollar 30.3110 Rouble/euro 40.3075 NYMEX crude $93.83 -$0.41 ICE Brent crude $109.55 -$0.13 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Megan Davies)