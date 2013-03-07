MOSCOW, March 7 Here are events and news stories
that could move Russian markets on Thursday.
VTB: "Russian equities were still heading up yesterday,
backed by a better performance from the core European markets.
"On the corporate agenda today, a bunch of corporate reports
(are) due out: Sberbank's February RAS, and the 4Q12 numbers
from Novatek, Lukoil and X5 Retail."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
LONDON - Senior United States and Russian diplomats will
discuss the Syrian conflict at talks in London.
VOLOGDA, Russia - President Vladimir Putin travels to city
of Vologda to discuss development of light industry.
MOSCOW - Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev chairs
meeting on foreign trade.
MOSCOW - Anzhi vs Newcastle Round of 16 Europa League soccer
match in Moscow.
MOSCOW - Russian food retailer X5 to announce Q4 results.
MOSCOW - LUKOIL, Russia's biggest non-state oil
company, reports earnings.
MOSCOW - Sberbank, Russia's top lender, to publish results
for Jan-Feb under local accounting standards.
MOSCOW - Russia's second-largest gas producer Novatek to
publish Q4 and 2012 financial results.
MOSCOW - Head of Russia's Grain Union Arkady Zlochevsky
holds a press-conference about 2013/14 grain crop/export
prospects.
IN THE PAPERS :
Stolichnaya Vodka-owner SPI Group is ready to partner with
Russia's Alfa Group and CEDC shareholder Mark Kaufman with
respects to a restructuring of Polish vodka producer Central
European Distribution Corp, Kommersant reports.
Avtovaz will start production of a new 4x4 Lada
model in 2016-2017, Vedomosti reports.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Bolshoi dancer admits acid attack
Russian and U.S. diplomats to meet on Syria
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
TPG not looking to increase VTB stake -source
Russian broadcaster CTC raises dividends
Vimpelcom eyes extra dividends
China Construction Bank moves into Russia
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Revived Eurobond tax plan prompts backlash
BRICs lag in cloud computing scorecard
Militants from North Caucasus join 'jihad'
ENERGY:
Rosneft finalises $10 bln oil-for-loan deal
COMMODITIES:
Qatar goes cold on Russia's Yamal LNG project
Gazprom hires banks for Eurobond-IFR
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,531.45 +0.14 pct
MSCI Russia 810.22 +2.27 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,054.48 -5.40 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.076
EMBI+ Russia 159 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 30.77
Rouble/euro 39.9725
NYMEX crude $90.31 -$0.12
ICE Brent crude $110.77 -$0.29
