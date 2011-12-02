MOSCOW, Dec 2 Here are events and news stories that could
move Russian markets on Friday.
Chris Weafer, Troika Dialog: "Equities are marginally lower while
commodities are a little better. One-month Brent is back above $109 p/bbl,
copper is 20 basis points better and gold is at $1,744.9 per ounce, a gain of 30
basis points. The dollar-euro rate is unchanged from yesterday's level at
$1.346. All of which suggests a stable opening for Moscow's bourses this morning
while the rouble should benefit from the better oil price."
OLMA: "Strong movements are unlikely this morning as external background
looks uncertain. Closing day's levels will much depend on U.S. labor market data
due at 17.30 Moscow time"
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Russia's Energy Ministry publishes monthly oil and gas statistics;
ST. PETERSBURG - PM Putin visits Baltic shipyard in St Petersburg;
MOSCOW - Bank St Petersburg to report Q3 earnings under IFRS;
MOSCOW - President Dmitry Medvedev chairs his Security Council meeting;
IN THE PAPERS :
Sweden's IKEA is suspending plans to build more large stores in
Russia, Vedomosti business daily reports citing Per Wendschlag, head of the
company's Russian business.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
PREVIEW-Putin's party set to lose ground in Russia
INSIGHT-In Russia, nationalists turn on Putin
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Citi appoints Slavinskiy to head CIS banking unit
Russian stocks extend gains, rouble down
TABLE-Russian cellphone penetration 155.5 pct in Oct
POLL-Russian stocks set for post-election rally
Gazprom to cut investments, up dividends - IFAX
Russia's Cherkizovo Q3 net profit rises 18 pct
LUKOIL targets 3.5 pct annual output growth
Rusagro Q3 profit hit by cane sugar market turmoil
Nomos Bank Q3 net misses forecast on trade loss
Russia Novatek buys regional gas distributor
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russian wine ruling to hit EU exports-Italian lobby
Russia warns West over Iran tension
INTERVIEW-Russians tire of Putin-opposition leader
Putin, Medvedev pledge public sector cash before vote
Putin's United Russia looks to soldiers for votes
INTERVIEW-Putin must open up Russia to avoid turmoil
IMF sees no Belarus loan talks this year
ENERGY:
Russia Dec diesel export ex-Primorsk to jump -sources
EU, Russia say third package conflict can be solved
Gazprom sees significant progress in Ukraine talks
COMMODITIES:
Norilsk executive sees palladium deficit in 2012
Urals strong, Iran oil sanctions delayed
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,547.9 +0.1 pct
MSCI Russia 829.1 +0.6 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 954.8 -0.5 pct
Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 4.318/4.261 pct
EMBI+ Russia 281 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 30.7450
Rouble/euro 41.4875
NYMEX crude $100.05 -$0.15
ICE Brent crude $109.33 +$0.34
(Compiled by Vladimir Sldatkin)