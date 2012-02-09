MOSCOW, Feb 8 Here are events and news stories that could
move Russian markets on Thursday.
OLMA: "Trading could be mixed in the first half of the day. Rising oil
prices speak in favour of oil and gas companies' shares, but the market on the
whole is still feeling uncertainty and pressure over the Greek debt."
NETTRADER: "We expect a positive opening on Russia's stock markets. Again,
the main reason to buy will be energy prices, which set to send oil and gas
sector to the leading position."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin meets tycoons at a conference
organized by the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP).
MOSCOW - Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Gazprom, reports Q4 and 2011 results
to US GAAP.
MOSCOW - Food Business Russia 2012 conference.
MOSCOW - Cbank to publish gold/forex reserves data.
MOSCOW - Russia's monthly foreign trade data expected from the Central Bank.
IN THE PAPERS :
Austria's OMV may sell control in its Romania's subsidiary OMV
Petrom, valued at over $2 billion, to Gazprom, Russian business daily
Kommersant writes citing Romania's newspaper Bursa.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Results of Syria talks must not be predetermined-Russia
Putin warns against outside interference
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Foreign investors flocking to Russia's rouble debt
Kaspersky Lab's sales growth slowed in 2011
Rouble off peaks on profit taking, stocks up
Barclays former Russian unit switched to original name
BUY OR SELL-Is re-rating of Russia's Transneft for real
Russian car sales rise 20 pct in January - AEB
Raspadskaya picks banks for Eurobond issue -source
Belarus cbank to cut refi rate to 43 pct from Feb 15
Rosneft to increase 2012 capex to $15.5 bln -analysts
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russian, Chinese arms used in Darfur abuse -Amnesty
Russian patriarch calls Putin era "miracle of God"
ENERGY:
Med Crude-Urals keeps premium as ports shut
Gazprom pledges to fill Italy gas shortfall by weekend
Azeri Shah Deniz gas output restarts-BP
INTERVIEW-Gazprom downplays Poland shale gas move
COMMODITIES:
Russia started grain loading in Novo port on Wed-Ifax
Ukraine grain exports at 225,000 T Feb 1-6
Signs build that Iran sanctions disrupt food imports
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,644.2 +0.04 pct
MSCI Russia 884.9 +0.24 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,057.1 -0.34 pct
Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 4.238/4.215 pct
EMBI+ Russia 278 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 29.7850
Rouble/euro 39.4717
NYMEX crude $98.74 +$0.03
ICE Brent crude $117.33 +$0.13
