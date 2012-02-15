MOSCOW, Feb 15 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Wednesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): PROMSVYAZBANK: Sees Russia's most liquid shares rising slightly, as U.S. futures show possible gains. OLMA: "Gains are possible today. Despite the move of the meeting of eurozone finance ministers from Wednesday to Monday, traders seem optimistic about Greece." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Adam Smith CIS Metals Summit; MOSCOW - Weekly inflation data from the Federal Statistics Service; MOSCOW - Russia's Finance Ministry to offer 20 billion roubles of OFZ bonds at its weekly auction; MOSCOW - Vitaly Savelyev, chief executive officer of Russia's largest carrier Aeroflot to hold a press conference; MOSCOW - Aeroflot and Vnukovo shareholders meeting; MOSCOW - Kamaz board of directors meeting; IN THE PAPERS : Russia's government is considering an increase in the insurance tax to 34 percent and the value added tax (VAT) to 22 percent, the business daily Vedomosti reports, citing government sources. Russia's extremely cold weather in recent weeks is likely to curb the country's food production and result in consumer price rise, Rossiiskaya Gazeta reports. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Political pressure seen in Russia radio shakeup COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russian stocks dip after touching 6-mth highs EconMin opposes sale of seaport to Rosneft Agri Bank raises 10 bln roubles via Eurobond ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia faced major nuclear disaster in 2011 Russia FinMin may climb down on Eurobond Russian general: Iran's enemies to decide course ENERGY: Russian supply glut to pressure UK summer gas COMMODITIES: Centerra says Kyrgyz mine strike hits output Russia sugar from beet 5 mln tonnes vs 2.7 mln Russia buys 388,665 T wheat via intervention Russia customs union raw sugar duty $140/T MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,637.6 -0.4 pct MSCI Russia 879.5 -0.2 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,057.3 -1.0 pct Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 4.193/4.154 pct EMBI+ Russia 276 basis points over Rouble/dollar 30.0025 Rouble/euro 39.5000 NYMEX crude $101.70 +$1.21 ICE Brent crude $118.05 +$0.85 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)