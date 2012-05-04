MOSCOW, May 4 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Friday.
Alor: "Selling will continue in the Russian stock market at the opening
while the MICEX index may anchor below an important support level of
1,440 points. The key event today will be data on the U.S. labour market."
Promsvyazbank: "In the current environment we expected a slight decline in
the most liquid Russian shares at the opening."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Russia's president-elect Vladimir Putin to hold a government
meeting on energy issues;
MOSCOW - Novolipetsk Steel, Russia's fourth-largest steel
producer, to report first quarter results.
IN THE PAPERS :
Rusagrotrans, Russia's monopoly agricultural commodities carrier by rail, is
planning to expand its railcar fleet and its business to include a railcar
building factory and several operating companies, and after that will consider
an IPO, which could raise up to $2 billion, Kommersant daily says.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Russia's Putin pledges tax relief for 'tight' oil
Renault-Nissan sets Russian AvtoVAZ expansion
PREVIEW-Battles loom as Putin returns
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
MegaFon names only two banks for US$4bn IPO
Russia launches 4G tender, to name winners in July
Russia's MTS in talks to resume Turkmen ops-sources
Russian Agribank eyes benchmark Eurobond issue - source
Russia's OGK-5 Q1 net profit declines 2.4 pct yr/yr
Sharper advertising picture brightens Russia's CTC
Gas tax cools Russian shares, rouble lower
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russia April services growth slowest in 19 months - PMI
Russia consumer prices flat in latest week
Russia says it could pre-emptively strike missile shield
Blasts in Russia's Dagestan kill up to 20, wound dozens
ENERGY:
Med Crude-Urals prices seen balanced, trade frozen
Russian April seaborne crude exports up 9 pct
COMMODITIES:
Russia sells 1.23 mln T in grain interventions
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,555.5 -0.3 pct
MSCI Russia 827.1 -0.5 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,021.2 -0.3 pct
Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 3.822/3.784 pct
EMBI+ Russia 238 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 29.4950
Rouble/euro 38.8200
NYMEX crude $102.64 +$0.11
ICE Brent crude $116.21 +$0.13
