PROMSVYAZBANK: Says external background promises to be mixed and expects to
see a moderate change in most liquid Russian stocks in early trading in Moscow.
MOSCOW - Russian President-elect Vladimir Putin to hold a meeting with World
War II veterans.
If mid-sized Russian oil producer Bashneft loses its license to
develop the Trebs and Titov oil fields in the Arctic, its creditors and lenders
to its parent Sistema may ask for payment of $2.4 billion in
outstanding debt ahead of schedule, Vedomosti said.
Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft may ship up to 15 million
tonnes of crude via the Baltic Pipeline System-2 (BTS-2), built by Moscow as
part of a wider plan to reduce dependence on transit countries, Vedomosti said.
Twin bomb attacks kill 12 in Russia's Dagestan
Armenia campaign rally blast hurts 144-officials
Czech refiners to see Urals crude shortfall in May
Hackers plan attack on Russian government sites
Russia's Medvedev seeks new lease of life as PM
The ins and outs of Russia's next government
E.ON Russia to pay 0.06 rbls/share in 2011 divs
Rosneft sees no impact on gas plans from tax rise
Russian stocks plunge, weak oil hits rouble
VTB Capital to add 70 more international bankers
Renault-Nissan to pay for AvtoVAZ in stages-sources
UC RUSAL Q1 net profit seen down at $94 mln
INTERVIEW-IMF urges Armenia to improve business
Fearful of Putin, rich flee Russian art market
Russia April services growth slowest in 19 months
NATO:Russia talk of pre-emptive strike
Putin unveils measures to boost competition in el-supply
Russian activist fined in gay "propaganda" case
Russia's Pravda hits 100, still urging workers
Armenians see election bringing stability at most
Russia April CPI up 0.3 pct m/m, +3.6 pct y/y
Russia refinery maintenance through September
Urals exports from Ust-Luga seen at 1.9 mln T in June
Russia sells 1.38 mln T in grain interventions
RTS 1,499.0 +0.06 pct
MSCI Russia 791.3 -4.32 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,013.0 -1.10 pct
Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 3.898/3.878 pct
EMBI+ Russia 249 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 29.7301
Rouble/euro 38.9800
NYMEX crude $98.59 -$4.05
ICE Brent crude $113.18 -$3.03
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova)