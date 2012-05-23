MOSCOW, May 23 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Wednesday.
TROIKA DIALOG: "We are opening our prices this morning down 1.0 percent."
VTB CAPITAL: "Market sentiment remained upbeat ahead of today's EU summit,
which is expected to shed more light on the monetary union's response to a
potential Greece departure as well as growth stimulus for the European economy."
URALSIB: "All market indicators are pointing to a weak start for the Russian
market this morning, and we expect it to open 1 percent down"
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Gazprom to brief on its gas production and reserves;
MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets leadership of United Russia
party;
MOSCOW - Adam Smith CIS Coal Summit;
MOSCOW - Transneft board to decide on 2011 dividend pay out
MOSCOW - Cherkizovo Q1 profit up, beats forecasts
IN THE PAPERS :
Business daily Vedomosti reports that Russian licencing agency Rosnedra
awarded Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company with rights to develop Yelanskoye
nickel and copper field, not to Norilsk Nickel as it had been
expected.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Putin energy 'tsar' named CEO of Russia's Rosneft
Russia's Putin shifts former ministers to Kremlin
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russia's AFI says Q1 profit falls to $7.9 million
Russian shares lose steam on Kremlin appointments
Severstal to pay 4.07 rbls per share in Q1 dividend
EARNINGS POLL-Severstal Q1 net seen at $318 mln
Gazprom Neft Q1 net profit beats forecasts
OGK-2 to raise at least 40 bln roubles in share issue
Russia Aeroflot to pay dividend of 1.8081 rbls/share
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russia cbank offers support to banks
Russia cools on sale of majority power grid stake
Russia eyes Vladivostok casino zone to woo Asian money
ENERGY:
TNK-BP hikes dividend 12 pct
Med crude-Urals succumbs to pressure of cheap sweets
Siberian Anthracite to triple output by 2016
COMMODITIES:
TABLE-March Russia coal exports jump 41 pct
Russia wheat exports to fall to 14 mln t in 12/13
TABLE-Russia refinery maintenance through September
Rain due in south Russian breadbasket May 22-24
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,316.0 -0.5 pct
MSCI Russia 703.1 +3.3 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 904.1 -1.7 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 4.114/4.075 pct
EMBI+ Russia 277 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.1333
Rouble/euro 39.7644
NYMEX crude $91.08 -$0.77
ICE Brent crude $107.75 -$0.66
(Compiled by Vladimir Soldatkin)