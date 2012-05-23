MOSCOW, May 23 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Wednesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): TROIKA DIALOG: "We are opening our prices this morning down 1.0 percent." VTB CAPITAL: "Market sentiment remained upbeat ahead of today's EU summit, which is expected to shed more light on the monetary union's response to a potential Greece departure as well as growth stimulus for the European economy." URALSIB: "All market indicators are pointing to a weak start for the Russian market this morning, and we expect it to open 1 percent down" EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Gazprom to brief on its gas production and reserves; MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets leadership of United Russia party; MOSCOW - Adam Smith CIS Coal Summit; MOSCOW - Transneft board to decide on 2011 dividend pay out MOSCOW - Cherkizovo Q1 profit up, beats forecasts IN THE PAPERS : Business daily Vedomosti reports that Russian licencing agency Rosnedra awarded Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company with rights to develop Yelanskoye nickel and copper field, not to Norilsk Nickel as it had been expected. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Putin energy 'tsar' named CEO of Russia's Rosneft Russia's Putin shifts former ministers to Kremlin COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russia's AFI says Q1 profit falls to $7.9 million Russian shares lose steam on Kremlin appointments Severstal to pay 4.07 rbls per share in Q1 dividend EARNINGS POLL-Severstal Q1 net seen at $318 mln Gazprom Neft Q1 net profit beats forecasts OGK-2 to raise at least 40 bln roubles in share issue Russia Aeroflot to pay dividend of 1.8081 rbls/share ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia cbank offers support to banks Russia cools on sale of majority power grid stake Russia eyes Vladivostok casino zone to woo Asian money ENERGY: TNK-BP hikes dividend 12 pct Med crude-Urals succumbs to pressure of cheap sweets Siberian Anthracite to triple output by 2016 COMMODITIES: TABLE-March Russia coal exports jump 41 pct Russia wheat exports to fall to 14 mln t in 12/13 TABLE-Russia refinery maintenance through September Rain due in south Russian breadbasket May 22-24 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,316.0 -0.5 pct MSCI Russia 703.1 +3.3 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 904.1 -1.7 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 4.114/4.075 pct EMBI+ Russia 277 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.1333 Rouble/euro 39.7644 NYMEX crude $91.08 -$0.77 ICE Brent crude $107.75 -$0.66 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Vladimir Soldatkin)