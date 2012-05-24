MOSCOW, May 24 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Thursday.
Chris Weafer, Troika Dialog: "The dominant sentiment in markets today is
most likely to be one of confusion. Investors are more likely to remain
sidelined while waiting to hear details and interpretations from yesterday's
very unclear EU Summit."
TROIKA DIALOG: "We are opening our prices this morning up 1.0 percent."
URALSIB: "Today sees a very important set of advanced PMI readings for the
Eurozone, which along with the US will be a key focus for the investment
community... The Chinese flash manufacturing PMI announced in the morning
suggests that the world's second largest economy is still struggling to add
momentum."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets businessmen;
MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev chairs government meeting;
MOSCOW - Adam Smith CIS Coal Summit;
MOSCOW - Severstal, Russia's second largest steel producer, is
expected to report first quarter net profit
MOSCOW - Transneft board to decide on 2011 dividend pay out
MOSCOW - Norilsk Nickel to recommend 2011 dividend;
MOSCOW - Sberbank's Deputy Chairman for corporate business Andrey Donskikh
to give a briefing;
IN THE PAPERS :
Russia's Sberbank is hopeful a stake sale in it, as part of the
nation's wider privatisation programme, will happen this year, Chief Executive
Officer German Gref told Kommersant daily.
The daily also cites sources as saying that Scartel, which operates 4G
services in Russia under the Yota brand, may acquire a Ferrobank stake owned by
Russia's wealthiest man, Alisher Usmanov.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Russia says Iran ready to discuss nuclear gestures
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russia politics, Greek woes pummel stocks, rouble
Russia's RusHydro to trim 2011 dividends
Sitronics says minor shareholders taking buyout offer
Cherkizovo warns of weak poultry price growth
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Putin orders Rosneftegaz assets sale in '13-'15
Russian rights chief urges Putin to veto protest law
Russia tests new missile, in warning over U.S. shield
Russia warns Syrian violence could spread to Lebanon
Russia consumer prices rise 0.1 pct for third week
ENERGY:
Gazprom reviews Shtokman line-up
Gazprom delays Russia's first offshore Arctic oil
Gazprom cuts gas production forecasts for 2013/14
Med crude-Urals drop in well supplied market
Turkmenistan agrees trans-Afghan pipeline gas deals
COMMODITIES:
Black Sea wheat crop hit; damage worse without rain
Russia wheat exports to fall to 14 mln t in 12/13
TABLE-Russia refinery maintenance through September
Rain due in south Russian breadbasket May 22-24
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,274.7 +0.8 pct
MSCI Russia 667.9 -5.0 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 898.0 +0.1 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 4.203/4.164 pct
EMBI+ Russia 287 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.7050
Rouble/euro 39.8675
NYMEX crude $90.29 +$0.39
ICE Brent crude $105.85 +$0.29
