MOSCOW, May 25 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Friday.
PROMSVYAZBANK: Says sees mixed effect from the external background on the
Russian stock market, expecting most liquid local shares to inch down at
Moscow's opening.
VTB Capital: "Today, on the corporate side, it is the last day of the
Rosneft buyback. Also watch MMK's board meeting and AGM."
ALFA BANK: "The Russian market was among the outperformers yesterday, with
the RTS rising 1.8 percent to 1,284 in the main session and MICEX advancing 2.2
percent to 1,284. This morning, Asian shares are trading down and U.S. equity
futures are pointing lower."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin will chair a meeting on Arctic offshore
oil and gas drilling;
MOSCOW - Russian and Syrian delegations meet to discuss commercial,
economic, scientific and technical issues;
MOSCOW - Board of Russia's No.2 crude producer LUKOIL will review
its international projects;
MAGNITOGORSK, Russia - Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works, Russia's
third-largest steelmaker, holds AGM.
IN THE PAPERS :
Norway's Statoil might leave Russia's Arctic gas project Shtokman,
with its stake taken over by Royal Dutch Shell, Kommersant daily said
on Friday, citing its sources.
Vladimir Dmitriyev, Chairman at Russian state development bank VEB, will
keep his position with the lender for another five years, Kommersant said.
Russia's biggest shoe retailer Centrobuv postponed its initial public
offering until next spring but is lining up portfolio investors to buy a stake
of 5-10 percent in a private deal to raise from $100 million to $200 million,
Kommersant said.
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,273.8 -1.1 pct
MSCI Russia 682.1 +2.1 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 898.3 -0.4 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 4.197/4.174 pct
EMBI+ Russia 285 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.8300
Rouble/euro 39.8750
NYMEX crude $90.52 +$0.23
ICE Brent crude $106.29 +$0.44
