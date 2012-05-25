MOSCOW, May 25 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Friday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): PROMSVYAZBANK: Says sees mixed effect from the external background on the Russian stock market, expecting most liquid local shares to inch down at Moscow's opening. VTB Capital: "Today, on the corporate side, it is the last day of the Rosneft buyback. Also watch MMK's board meeting and AGM." ALFA BANK: "The Russian market was among the outperformers yesterday, with the RTS rising 1.8 percent to 1,284 in the main session and MICEX advancing 2.2 percent to 1,284. This morning, Asian shares are trading down and U.S. equity futures are pointing lower." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin will chair a meeting on Arctic offshore oil and gas drilling; MOSCOW - Russian and Syrian delegations meet to discuss commercial, economic, scientific and technical issues; MOSCOW - Board of Russia's No.2 crude producer LUKOIL will review its international projects; MAGNITOGORSK, Russia - Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works, Russia's third-largest steelmaker, holds AGM. IN THE PAPERS : Norway's Statoil might leave Russia's Arctic gas project Shtokman, with its stake taken over by Royal Dutch Shell, Kommersant daily said on Friday, citing its sources. Vladimir Dmitriyev, Chairman at Russian state development bank VEB, will keep his position with the lender for another five years, Kommersant said. Russia's biggest shoe retailer Centrobuv postponed its initial public offering until next spring but is lining up portfolio investors to buy a stake of 5-10 percent in a private deal to raise from $100 million to $200 million, Kommersant said. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Putin says non-state firms may tap offshore resources Putin's support sliding, crisis ahead -think-tank Sberbank close to buying Dexia's DenizBank Sechin's Rosneft set to shop after Arctic spree Putin orders Rosneftegaz assets sale in 2013-2015 COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russia's Quadra says 2011 net profit down 64 pct Russia's Acron offer for Polish Tarnow too low Sberbank CEO hopeful of stake sale this year Rostelecom to buy 26 pct of TV provider for $57 mln Georgian Railway pulls listing in latest IPO Russia's Norilsk may pay 2011 dividend of 196 rbls/shr Russia's Sberbank wins place on MegaFon IPO Russia to award 4G mobile licences Uralkali seeks syndicated loan -sources Russian stocks up from 7-mth lows, rouble firms Transneft to pay 716.58 rbls/pref share in 2011 ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russian rights chief urges Putin to veto protest law Russia tests new missile, in warning over U.S. shield Medvedev cosies up to U.S. cowboys - in Russia Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $514.3 bln Three sentenced for Moldova illegal uranium trading ENERGY: Turkmenistan says 2011 natgas output at 66 bcm COMMODITIES: Dry weather persists in Russia's South, rains Norilsk suspends Arctic shipments for seasonal halt Russia sells 1.88 mln T in grain interventions Severstal says global steel market improving MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,273.8 -1.1 pct MSCI Russia 682.1 +2.1 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 898.3 -0.4 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 4.197/4.174 pct EMBI+ Russia 285 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.8300 Rouble/euro 39.8750 NYMEX crude $90.52 +$0.23 ICE Brent crude $106.29 +$0.44 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Katya Golubkova)