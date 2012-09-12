MOSCOW, Sept 12 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Wednesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): Uralsib: "U.S. markets are close to multi-year highs again and the promise of stimulus for the Chinese economy has sent Asian markets higher this morning. We expect the Russian market to open up 0.7-1 percent." Troika: "We are opening our prices this morning up 30 bps" EVENTS (All times GMT): SOCHI, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin hosts Moldovan Prime Minister Vlad Filat; ASTANA - Iranian, Russian and Turkish foreign ministers attend Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures (CICA) meeting in Kazakh capital; MOSCOW - Russian meat producer Cherkizovo and restaurant holding company Rosinter report Q2 earnings; MOSCOW - Russian statistics service publishes weekly inflation data; MOSCOW - Russia's third-largest oil company TNK-BP holds an annual public meeting with suppliers and contractors; IN THE PAPERS : Russia's top crude producer Rosneft challenged decision by a Russian court to award an Anglo-Russian oil company TNK-BP minority shareholder with 100 billion roubles ($3.17 billion) in compensation. The shareholder argued that the attempted tie-up between Rosneft and BP, which owns half of TNK-BP, damaged TNK-BP's business. MegaFon, Russia's second-largest mobile phone operator, may launch initial public offering in London in October, Vedomosti reports citing banks and the company's shareholders. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Putin: Romney stance shows Russia right about missile shield Kremlin enters EU-Gazprom row with strategic firm rules COMPANIES/MARKETS: Onexim says in talks to sell Polyus Gold stake Russia's Cherkizovo Q2 net profit up 17 pct Uralkali net profit at top end of forecasts Russian utilities gain, rouble stable Gazprom says increases 2012 investments by $6.3 bln Nafta denies interest in Prokhorov's Polyus stake Sberbank ready for state share sale, decision awaited Russia's MegaFon buys ring-tone supplier Gazprombank to start rouble Eurobond roadshow Sept 13-source INTERVIEW-Russian Helicopters mulls at least $300 mln Eurobond Alfa Bank to start Eurobond roadshow this week-source ECONOMY/POLITICS: INSIGHT-If Caucasus erupts, war could spread Russia's Deputy PM says country must shoot for Moon base Small plane crashes in Russia killing 10 TABLE-Russia July trade surplus down to $11.05 billion Russia may slow tax rises for independent gas firms-report ENERGY: HRT expects to find partner by January for Namibia drilling Repsol's LNG sale attracts number of bids-sources Russia offshore energy group to ponder tax, legal issues Urals predicted weaker as new volumes appear Russia seeks 1 bln euros from Bulgaria for nuclear plant Russia to top up Sept Novo crude exports by 15 pct-trade COMMODITIES: Russia has no plans to restrict grain exports -Deputy PM Ukraine AgMin sees wheat exports falling from Nov MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,481.7 +0.11 pct MSCI Russia 801.5 +0.23 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 980.1 +0.72 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.879/2.842 pct EMBI+ Russia 166 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.5600 Rouble/euro 40.5490 NYMEX crude $97.18 +$0.01 ICE Brent crude $115.41 +$0.01 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies ($1 = 31.5650 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Vladimir Soldatkin)