MOSCOW, Sept 12 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Wednesday.
Uralsib: "U.S. markets are close to multi-year highs again and the promise
of stimulus for the Chinese economy has sent Asian markets higher this morning.
We expect the Russian market to open up 0.7-1 percent."
Troika: "We are opening our prices this morning up 30 bps"
EVENTS (All times GMT):
SOCHI, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin hosts Moldovan Prime
Minister Vlad Filat;
ASTANA - Iranian, Russian and Turkish foreign ministers attend Conference on
Interaction and Confidence Building Measures (CICA) meeting in Kazakh capital;
MOSCOW - Russian meat producer Cherkizovo and restaurant holding
company Rosinter report Q2 earnings;
MOSCOW - Russian statistics service publishes weekly inflation data;
MOSCOW - Russia's third-largest oil company TNK-BP holds an annual
public meeting with suppliers and contractors;
IN THE PAPERS :
Russia's top crude producer Rosneft challenged decision by a
Russian court to award an Anglo-Russian oil company TNK-BP minority shareholder
with 100 billion roubles ($3.17 billion) in compensation. The shareholder argued
that the attempted tie-up between Rosneft and BP, which owns half of
TNK-BP, damaged TNK-BP's business.
MegaFon, Russia's second-largest mobile phone operator, may
launch initial public offering in London in October, Vedomosti reports citing
banks and the company's shareholders.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Putin: Romney stance shows Russia right about missile shield
Kremlin enters EU-Gazprom row with strategic firm rules
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Onexim says in talks to sell Polyus Gold stake
Russia's Cherkizovo Q2 net profit up 17 pct
Uralkali net profit at top end of forecasts
Russian utilities gain, rouble stable
Gazprom says increases 2012 investments by $6.3 bln
Nafta denies interest in Prokhorov's Polyus stake
Sberbank ready for state share sale, decision awaited
Russia's MegaFon buys ring-tone supplier
Gazprombank to start rouble Eurobond roadshow Sept 13-source
INTERVIEW-Russian Helicopters mulls at least $300 mln Eurobond
Alfa Bank to start Eurobond roadshow this week-source
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
INSIGHT-If Caucasus erupts, war could spread
Russia's Deputy PM says country must shoot for Moon base
Small plane crashes in Russia killing 10
TABLE-Russia July trade surplus down to $11.05 billion
Russia may slow tax rises for independent gas firms-report
ENERGY:
HRT expects to find partner by January for Namibia drilling
Repsol's LNG sale attracts number of bids-sources
Russia offshore energy group to ponder tax, legal issues
Urals predicted weaker as new volumes appear
Russia seeks 1 bln euros from Bulgaria for nuclear plant
Russia to top up Sept Novo crude exports by 15 pct-trade
COMMODITIES:
Russia has no plans to restrict grain exports -Deputy PM
Ukraine AgMin sees wheat exports falling from Nov
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,481.7 +0.11 pct
MSCI Russia 801.5 +0.23 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 980.1 +0.72 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.879/2.842 pct
EMBI+ Russia 166 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.5600
Rouble/euro 40.5490
NYMEX crude $97.18 +$0.01
ICE Brent crude $115.41 +$0.01
