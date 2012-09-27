MOSCOW, Sept 27 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Thursday.
ALOR: Says investors attention is likely to be focused on Europe, as Italy
is expected to hold a bond auction while Spain is to present next year's budget.
PROMSVYAZBANK: Says expects to see an increase in most liquid Russian stocks
at early trade in Moscow.
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Reuters Russia Investment Summit.
MOSCOW - Central bank publishes its weekly gold and foreign exchange
reserves.
MOSCOW - Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev expected to hold weekly
government meeting to discuss utilities modernisation.
MOSCOW - TransContainer to publish first half results and hold a
conference call.
IN THE PAPERS :
Russian central bank and Finance Ministry plan to increase retail deposits
compensation to 1 million roubles ($31,900) from current 700.000 roubles, paid
out to deposit holders in case of their bank bankruptcy, Vedomosti daily
newspaper said, citing sources.
Russian air carrier Aeroflot plans to discuss a new motivation
programme for its top managers, which may account for up to 5 percent of the
company's net profit under international reporting standards, Vedomosti said.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
RUSSIA SUMMIT:
Russian bank VTB eyes top emerging markets spot
Russia's Norilsk Nickel sees African opportunity
Norilsk picks Singapore as Asia trading hub
Russian media magnate Lebedev fears prison
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
TNK-BP co-owners to bid for entire BP stake
Russia's shares set to rally? Not just yet
Russian stocks to gain from global stimulus
Board of Russia's NLMK to approve new president
Russia's MRSK H1 net profit falls 40 pct
Deutsche Bank appoints new Russian chief
Russia's Surgut to exit Venezuela
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russian central bank sees 2012 inflation at 6.3 pct
Families of Polish plane crash victims ask questions
Ex-head of Kazakh riot-hit region returns to govt
Billionaire Putin critic faces 5 years jail
Putin speaks out against unilateral intervention
Russia consumer prices up 0.1 percent for third week
Russian five-year bond sale sees strong demand
Russia Aug GDP up 2.8 pct y/y vs +3 pct in July
U.S. says Ukraine tariff plans may impact WTO
Russian lawmakers call for jail for "blasphemous acts"
ENERGY/COMMODITIES:
Russia mulls selling grain from intervention
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,461.2 +0.29 pct
MSCI Russia 784.6 -3.42 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 990.6 -1.13 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.118/3.081 pct
EMBI+ Russia 190 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.3700
Rouble/euro 40.2666
NYMEX crude $89.94 -$0.88
ICE Brent crude $109.99 +$0.21
($1 = 31.3772 Russian roubles)
