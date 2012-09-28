MOSCOW, Sept 28 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Friday.
OLMA: "Today trading on the Moscow bourse will start from a higher level
than at yesterday's close."
Troika: "We are opening our prices up 1.0 percent this morning."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
YALTA, Ukraine - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to meet his
Ukrainian counterpart Mykola Azarov as part of the CIS heads of government
forum.
MOSCOW - Russian steelmaker MMK holds a board meeting.
MOSCOW - Russian vodka producer Synergy to announce H1 2012
financial results.
IN THE PAPERS :
Kommersant business daily runs an interview with Sergei Chemezov, the chief
executive officer of Russian Technologies, about a looming deal that will see an
alliance of France's Renault and Japan's Nissan take control
in Russia's top carmaker AvtoVAZ.
Vedomosti writes that Russia's state energy holding Rosneftegaz
will have to pay around 50 billion roubles ($1.59 billion) in dividends for the
first nine months of 2012.
German development finance institution DEG plans to buy a 20 percent stake
in leading Russian reinsurance company Unity Re for $16 million, Vedomosti
writes.
Russian TV advertising prices are expected to rise by no more than 10
percent next year, Kommersant reports citing advertising agencies.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
REUTERS SUMMIT
Russia may limit grain exports in 2013-Econ Min
Russia wants China to prepay for gas to fund pipe
Kremlin oil control drive could backfire
Russia to depend on consumer for growth
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russian metals moguls settle RUSAL stake spat
MegaFon receives Russian green light for London IPO
Sistema to buy rail firm SG-Trans for $730 mln
Russian stocks bounce off support, rouble firms
Russia postpones mobile data decision-paper
Severstal plans Eurobond road show Oct.1-source
NLMK, Gazprom raise combined $1.1 bln in bonds
Transcontainer H1 profit doubles
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $524.5 bln
Turkey Erdogan slams Russia, China, Iran over Syria
Protests threaten Georgian leader's grip on power
ENERGY:
Russia likely to contest EU energy rules at WTO
Russia's Ust-Luga aims to double 2013 oil exports
COMMODITIES:
Black Sea winter grain sowing campaign fabourable
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,487.1 +0.84 pct
MSCI Russia 793.2 +1.28 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,004.2 +0.58 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.065/3.028 pct
EMBI+ Russia 182 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.0850
Rouble/euro 39.9700
NYMEX crude $92.32 +$0.47
ICE Brent crude $112.36 +$0.35
($1 = 31.3772 Russian roubles)
(Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)